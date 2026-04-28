Attendo AB: Attendo acquires A-klinikka Oy in Finland

Attendo Finland has signed an agreement with A-klinikkasäätiö (A-Clinic Foundation) to acquire A-klinikka Oy, a provider specializing in substance abuse and addiction treatment services.

A-klinikka Oy provides substance abuse and addiction treatment services to welfare regions across Finland as well as to the City of Helsinki. The company has approximately 300 employees. Through the acquisition, Attendo Finland strengthens and expands its presence within substance abuse and addiction treatment services, in line with its strategy.

"A-klinikka Oy has built a service offer with good treatment results in an area where there is a lack of capacity. Together, we can now address a need that neither of us could have met on our own. Ultimately, it's about helping even more people with substance abuse and addiction challenges to get the care and support they need to be able to live their lives like everyone else," says Virpi Holmqvist, Managing Director, Attendo Finland.

The acquisition is in line with Attendo's strategy for balanced growth, where stable underlying organic growth is complemented by bolt-on acquisitions of high-quality companies in strategic segments.

The transaction is subject to approval by the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA) and has no material impact on Attendo's financial results.

Attendo AB (publ)

For more information

Annie Adielsson

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager

Phone: +46 72 085 68 08

Email: annie.adielsson@attendo.com

About Attendo

Attendo is the leading care provider in the Nordics. With compassion, commitment and competence, we create quality in every interaction and strengthen the individual in their everyday life. Through experience, specialist competence and ability to add capacity, we are part of the solution to the care challenges in society. Our vision is to provide better care to more people. The operations comprise approximately 770 units and around 33,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark. Attendo's head quarter is located in Danderyd and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.