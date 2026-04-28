Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB: CLS Strengthens its Strategic Partnership in Neurosurgery and Aims to Become Market Leader in Neuro LITT

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (CLS) today announced it has reached an agreement with its strategic partner on an alignment to accelerate the growth of the ClearPoint Prism® business. The plan includes market expansion, product development and revenue growth with strengthened long-term outlook. The partnership runs through 2030, with an option for further extension, supporting CLS aim to become market leader in minimally invasive Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy (LITT) within neurosurgery.

The agreement follows extensive discussions during recent quarters and establishes a shared plan to accelerate commercial activities to expand market penetration and further strengthen the Prism product portfolio, Prism system (neuro) - CLS , including:



Commercial commitments supporting higher levels of market activity

Coordinated actions to accelerate system placements and procedure growth

Joint prioritization of regulatory expansion in the United States and into Europe

Expanded collaboration on next-generation products

Continued long-term strategic collaboration



"With this alignment in place, we now look forward to initiating the planned activities to accelerate growth of the PRISM business," commented Dan J. Mogren, CEO of CLS

Significant unmet medical needs exist across several established and emerging indications addressed by the PRISM product portfolio, including drug-resistant epilepsy, primary brain tumors, metastatic brain tumors, radiation necrosis, as well as future brain and spine applications.



To fully capture identified opportunities, CLS intends to invest in:



Product scalability

Regulatory expansion

Working capital for accelerated growth

Next-generation product development

Expansion of its strategic partnership model



"While the growth plan requires increased near-term investments, we believe it creates a stronger and more scalable path for CLS toward sustainable value creation. With a leading position in Neuro LITT, we will also be well positioned to expand into additional market segments," further commented Dan J. Mogren.

With a clear focus on acceleration, scaling and long-term value creation, the Company is updating its guidance for achieving positive cash flow from Q4 2026 to Q1 2028.

CLS is evaluating financing alternatives intended at strengthening the Company's ability to execute on the growth plan.

For more information, please contact:

Dan J. Mogren, CEO, Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) Phone: +46 (0) 70-590 11 40

E-post: dan.mogren@clinicallaser.com

About CLS

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ), develops and sells TRANBERG® Thermal Therapy System and ClearPoint Prism® Neuro Laser Therapy System with sterile disposables, for minimally invasive treatment of cancer tumors and drug-resistant epilepsy. The products are marketed and sold through partners for image-guided laser ablation. CLS is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with subsidiaries in Germany, the United States and a marketing company in Singapore. CLS is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol CLS B. Certified adviser (CA) is FNCA Sweden AB.