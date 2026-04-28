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WKN: A2AH1J | ISIN: DK0060726743 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YE
Frankfurt
28.04.26 | 09:55
86,40 Euro
-0,23 % -0,20
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
TIVOLI A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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TIVOLI A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,2088,0013:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2026 10:42 Uhr
33 Leser
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Tivoli A/S: Interim Report for the period 1 January - 31 March 2026

The Board of Director of Tivoli A/S has adopted the Interim Report for the period 1 January - 31 March 2026 on 28 April 2026.

Tivoli opened the summer season on 27 March, slightly earlier than last year, where the season opened on 4 April. This impacts, as expected, the result for the period, as outlined:

  • A revenue of DKK of 81.4 million compared to DKK 69.9 million last year (+17%).
  • An EBITDA of DKK -105.7 million compared to DKK -98.8 million last year.
  • A profit before tax of DKK -136.5 million compared to DKK -127.1 million last year.
  • 155,000 visitors compared to 121,000 last year (+28%).


"Following a historically strong performance in 2025, Tivoli has established a solid foundation for the continued development of the Gardens in the coming years. The start of 2026 has progressed according to plan, with a high level of activity leading up to the opening. Tivoli enjoyed a strong Easter opening and a positive start to the summer season, which we look forward to. The development of the new amusement area near the Demon continues to progress positively, and we look forward to welcoming guests to the area later this summer." says CEO, Susanne Mørch Koch.

Outlook for 2026 (unchanged)
Tivoli maintain the latest announced expectations for the result, expecting activity levels in line with 2025, with a revenue of around DKK 1,400 million and a profit before tax of DKK 145 million.

Best regards

Tom Knutzen Susanne Mørch Koch
Chairman CEO


Contact person: Head of press, Torben Plank phone 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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