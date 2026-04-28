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WKN: A2AH1J | ISIN: DK0060726743 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YE
Frankfurt
28.04.26 | 15:25
87,20 Euro
+0,69 % +0,60
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIVOLI A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIVOLI A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,0088,2017:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2026 15:42 Uhr
30 Leser
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Tivoli A/S: Course of the Annual General Meeting

Tivoli A/S held the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 28 April 2026.

The annual report was approved, including the Board of Directors' proposal to distribute a dividend of 26% of the result after tax, corresponding to DKK 31.6 million, which corresponds to DKK 5.5 per share for a shareholding of a nominal value of DKK 10.

The following proposals from the Board of Directors were adopted:

  • Authorization of the Board of Directors to let the company acquire own shares.
  • The remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2026.

The remuneration report was approved.

The current members of the Board of Directors elected by the Annual General Meeting, Tom Knutzen, Jesper Nygård, Claus Gregersen and Marie Nipper, were re-elected.

At the proposal of the Board of Directors, Deloitte was elected auditor, and it was approved that Deloitte's duties also include the provision of a statement on sustainability reporting in the management report.

At the subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors elected Tom Knutzen as chairman and Jesper Nygård as deputy chairman.

Best regards

Susanne Mørch Koch
CEO

Contact person: Head of press, Torben Plank phone 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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