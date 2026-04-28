Readly: Cafeyn Group announces the addition of The Washington Post to its catalogue

LONDON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the acquisition of Readly's non-Nordic operations, Cafeyn Group announces the addition of The Washington Post to its catalogue, representing another significant milestone in the platform's international expansion strategy and growth ambitions across Europe. The award-winning US daily newspaper, The Washington Post, now reaches thousands of Readly and Cafeyn readers across Cafeyn's distribution channels. The onboarding of this landmark U.S. news title illustrates continued collaboration between Cafeyn and leading global publishers.

This development strengthens Cafeyn's position as a key distribution partner for publishers and reinforces its role in connecting high-quality journalism with readers around the world. With immediate access to the daily edition, all users and partners outside the United States benefit from the seamless integration of one of the most internationally recognised names in news.

Laurent Kayser, CEO of Cafeyn, says: "We are delighted to welcome The Washington Post, one of the world's most respected news publications, to our catalogue. Through Cafeyn, publishers are able to bring their reporting to new audiences while ensuring their brand remains visible and trusted in a rapidly evolving digital content landscape. By welcoming The Washington Post, we continue to demonstrate our ability to support publishers in engaging with new audiences beyond their domestic markets, while advancing our mission to broaden access to high-quality, trusted, and pluralistic information."

Strengthening Cafeyn's role as a gateway to global journalism

The integration is expected to support sustained user growth and increased content consumption across Readly's and Cafeyn's network. It further consolidates the platform's positioning as an international gateway to global news, offering clients and partners access to a comprehensive, high-quality portfolio.

Looking ahead, Cafeyn will continue to expand its international catalogue while deepening collaboration with publishers navigating a rapidly evolving media landscape. The Group remains focused on building a resilient, scalable distribution model that aligns the interests of publishers, partners and readers, delivering long-term benefits for every stakeholder.

About Cafeyn Group

Cafeyn Group operates the Cafeyn and Readly apps - leading digital press aggregation platforms that provide unlimited access to national and international content across multiple formats and devices. The combined reach is over 2.5 million users in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand. The Group has also established collaborations with more than 1100 publishers and content providers worldwide, giving access to nearly 5,200 newspapers, magazines, news feeds, and other pure player content brands. Since 2006, the company has experienced strong growth, both organically and through acquisitions of companies like miLibris (FR), Blendle (NL), Kidjo (US), Readly France/Toutabo (FR) and Readly non-Nordics. It has offices in Paris, London, Berlin, Tangier, Stockholm, Montreal, employing nearly 200 people. The Group is owned by Marion Assuied, and since 2020 the fund Bregal Milestone. For more information, visit cafeyn.co.

Press contacts:

Kate Tegelaars: k.tegelaars.ext@cafeyn.co | +44 (0) 7879 818 711

The Washington Post: postpr@washpost.com

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https://mb.cision.com/Public/18245/4341037/86acaaedd696b804_org.png Press images Washington Post Readly https://mb.cision.com/Public/18245/4341037/a844bef7177ecf99_org.png Press images Washington Post Global https://mb.cision.com/Public/18245/4341037/ab277dc85e41b2ed_org.png Press images Washington Post Cafeyn

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