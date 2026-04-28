

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $238.1 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $182.0 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $409.4 million or $2.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $2.08 billion from $1.90 billion last year.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $238.1 Mln. vs. $182.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.22 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $2.08 Bln vs. $1.90 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.40 To $ 8.55 Full year revenue guidance: 2.5 % To 4.5 %



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