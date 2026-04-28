

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR721 million, or EUR3.45 per share. This compares with EUR225 million, or EUR1.07 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to EUR4.533 billion from EUR4.190 billion last year.



Spotify Technology S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR721 Mln. vs. EUR225 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR3.45 vs. EUR1.07 last year. -Revenue: EUR4.533 Bln vs. EUR4.190 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: EUR 4.8 B



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