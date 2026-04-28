

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $859.5 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $488.7 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $2.737 billion from $2.562 billion last year.



American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $859.5 Mln. vs. $488.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.84 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $2.737 Bln vs. $2.562 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 10.585 B To $ 10.735 B



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