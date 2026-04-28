

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pentair plc (PNR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $160.8 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $154.9 million, or $0.93 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $199.0 million or $1.22 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $1.036 billion from $1.010 billion last year.



Pentair plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $160.8 Mln. vs. $154.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue: $1.036 Bln vs. $1.010 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.47 To $ 1.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: 1 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.30 To $ 5.40 Full year revenue guidance: 2 % To 4 %



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