

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, water solutions company Xylem, Inc. (XYL) maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while raising annual revenue outlook.



For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $5.35 to $5.60 per share, but now expects revenues between $9.2 billion and $9.3 billion, with organic revenue growth of approximately 2 to 4 percent. Previously, revenues were expected between $9.1 billion to $9.2 billion.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading on NYSE, XYL is trading at $125.30, up $1.80 or 1.46 percent.



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