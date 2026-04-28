MineHub expands trade finance partnership network to include Mitigram, a leading global trade finance platform trusted by over 100 corporates and financial institutions.

Mitigram and MineHub join forces to accelerate adoption of integrated digital solutions that address the $2.5 trillion trade finance gap.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("Agreement") with Mitigram, a global platform for digital trade finance. In September 2025, MineHub signed an agreement with Surecomp, another global leader in digital trade finance, with a focus on delivering seamless post-trade and trade finance automation to the local commodities market. MineHub will now add Mitigram's impressive network and capabilities to its trade finance partner network.

"We are thrilled to expand our trade finance partner network to include Mitigram. Together with Mitigram, we are at the forefront of innovation, creating integrated digital solutions that digitize and de-risk global supply chains," said Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub. "By linking MineHub's real-time logistics data and network with Mitigram's trade finance capabilities and network, we are advancing our mission to de-risk transactions and unlock more efficient access to capital."

"Joining forces with MineHub represents an important step toward a more connected and data-driven future for commodity trade finance," said Joshua Kroeker, CEO of Mitigram. "The collaboration bridges physical supply chain visibility with intelligent trade financing solutions, enabling us to build a best-in-class digital solution that unlocks faster, more transparent access to working capital across the commodities ecosystem."

Mitigram connects global corporates and banks through a single digital interface to source competitive trade finance (such as letters of credit and other instruments) and manage bank relationships. It automates workflows, increases transparency and delivers data-driven insights, bringing greater visibility and control to financing decisions. Simultaneously, it empowers banks to access corporate trade finance demand, standardize deal workflows, and deploy capital more efficiently across a broader market.

The Agreement between MineHub and Mitigram establishes a framework for collaboration between MineHub and Mitigram to jointly explore opportunities to streamline and digitize trade finance processes across the commodities supply chain. By combining MineHub's post-trade capabilities such as digital documentation and shipment visibility with Mitigram's financing network and digital workflows, the two companies aim to better serve the commodities market by improving transparency, reduce risk, and accelerate access to working capital.

Unlocking More Efficient Trade Finance

Trade finance remains a critical yet often fragmented component of commodity transactions, relying heavily on manual documentation, disconnected systems, and limited data visibility.

Through this collaboration, MineHub and Mitigram will explore how digitized, real-time supply chain data can be leveraged to:

Enhance risk assessment and credit decisioning

Reduce reliance on manual documentation and reconciliation

Improve speed and efficiency of financing workflows

Increase transparency across counterparties, financiers, and service providers

Enable more seamless access to trade finance for commodity participants

Next Steps

Under the Agreement, the two companies will work together to identify joint use cases, engage with mutual customers, and assess integration opportunities between their respective platforms.

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

About Mitigram

Mitigram is a leading digital platform for global trade finance execution. Used by the world's largest corporates and banks, Mitigram streamlines the communication, discovery, and execution of trade finance instruments, facilitating billions in global trade transactions. It combines transaction data with real-time market insights, bringing greater visibility and intelligence to every trade decision. In 2024, the platform facilitated over $41 billion in transactions across 120+ markets, supporting over 10,000 trade flows worldwide. www.mitigram.com

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or nancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

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Source: MineHub Technologies Inc.