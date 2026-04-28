

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Watsco, Inc. (WSO) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $71.04 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $72.88 million, or $1.93 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $1.533 billion from $1.531 billion last year.



Watsco, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $71.04 Mln. vs. $72.88 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.87 vs. $1.93 last year. -Revenue: $1.533 Bln vs. $1.531 Bln last year.



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