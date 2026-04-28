

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $605.3 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $505.1 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Paccar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $769.6 million or $1.46 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 9.8% to $6.23 billion from $6.91 billion last year.



Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $605.3 Mln. vs. $505.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue: $6.23 Bln vs. $6.91 Bln last year.



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