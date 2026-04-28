Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Adia Nutrition, (OTCQB: ADIA) a leader in advanced regenerative health solutions, today announced a major milestone in its clinical research pipeline.

Adia Nutrition Announces Three Pivotal Clinical Studies Receive Major IRB Milestone - Final Approval Now Clearly in Sight

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The company has successfully received the second round of comments back from the Institutional Review Board (IRB) for its Lower Back Pain Study. This randomized, placebo-controlled crossover trial is evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of a single AdiaVita (umbilical cord blood-derived stem cells and exosomes) IV injection in adults with chronic lower back pain.

The company has also received the second round of comments from the IRB for its Georgia Autism Study. This single-blind crossover study is assessing the safety and preliminary effects of AdiaVita combined with glutathione versus glutathione alone in individuals aged 3 years and older with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

In addition, Adia has received the first round of comments from the IRB on its Kidney Study. This randomized, single-blind, three-arm crossover trial is evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of AdiaVita combined with glutathione versus control arms in adults with Stage 2-4 Chronic Kidney Disease.

"This is outstanding news and reflects the strength and quality of our study protocols," said Adia Nutrition leadership. "We are extremely pleased with the constructive feedback provided by the IRB across all three studies. We firmly believe it will not take much longer to secure final IRB approval and advance these important studies to the next phase."

Once approved by the IRB, Adia Nutrition will immediately register and publish all three studies on ClinicalTrials.gov. Once published, Adia will start recruiting on all three studies immediately.

This milestone brings the Lower Back Pain Study, the Georgia Autism Study, and the Kidney Study one important step closer to final approval.

Stay tuned for further announcements regarding final IRB approval of these important studies.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc., (OTCQB: ADIA) based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Adia Nutrition Inc.