Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - ADIA Nutrition, Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a publicly traded company advancing regenerative medicine through its subsidiary Adia Med of Winter Park, LLC, today announced that all four of its planned clinical studies have received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval. This milestone enables the continued execution and launch of human trials evaluating the safety and potential efficacy of the Company's proprietary AdiaVita stem cell and exosome therapies.







ADIA Nutrition Announces IRB Approval of All Four Clinical Studies and Registration of Kidney Health Study on ClinicalTrials.gov

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The Company's flagship kidney health study, evaluating AdiaVita (an umbilical cord blood-derived stem cell and exosome product) combined with glutathione in adults with Stage 2-4 Chronic Kidney Disease, has been officially registered on ClinicalTrials.gov (Study Details | NCT07572890 | Adia Med of Winter Park LLC Chronic Kidney Disease Research Study | ClinicalTrials.gov) and is scheduled to begin recruiting participants this week. The remaining studies - including the Georgia Autism Study and the Lower Back Pain Study in Winter Park - are in the final stages of registration on ClinicalTrials.gov and are expected to be listed shortly.

The Adia Med of Winter Park Autism Spectrum Disorder Research Study (Study Details | NCT07304440 | Adia MED of Winter Park LLC Autism Spectrum Disorder Research Study | ClinicalTrials.gov) has completed recruitment and is actively treating enrolled patients. This 24-month interventional study is evaluating AdiaVita in combination with glutathione therapy in children ages 3-12 with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

"Securing IRB approval for all four studies marks a major validation of ADIA Nutrition's and Adia Med's scientific rigor and commitment to advancing regenerative therapies," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of ADIA Nutrition. "We are thrilled that our Winter Park autism study is now actively treating participants, and we look forward to commencing recruitment for our kidney study using AdiaVita. These trials address critical unmet needs in autism, chronic kidney disease, lower back pain, and related conditions, generating essential clinical data on our stem cell-based approaches to support tissue repair and improved patient outcomes."

The studies evaluate AdiaVita stem cell and exosome therapies - often combined with supportive treatments such as glutathione - across multiple indications: Autism Spectrum Disorder (Winter Park and Georgia sites), chronic lower back pain, and kidney function. Detailed information on the kidney health study is now publicly available on ClinicalTrials.gov, with the other studies to follow as registrations are completed.

This progress underscores ADIA Nutrition's dedication to transparency, ethical research standards, and bringing clinically supported regenerative solutions to patients.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Adia Nutrition Inc.