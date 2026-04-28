

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) said it expects adjusted earnings for the second quarter in a range of $2.02 to $2.12 per share.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $8.43 to $8.63 per share, excluding the impact of the pending CoolIT Systems acquisition.



Ecolab said it expects to quickly offset rising commodity costs through accelerating pricing, record new business wins and improved productivity.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ECL is trading on the NYSE at $266.40, down $1.62 or 0.61 percent.



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