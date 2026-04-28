Stagwell Appoints Rachel Jacobson as CEO of ReachTV, Signaling Next Phase of Growth for Leading Travel Media Network

Appointment underscores Stagwell's growing momentum across sports, media, and culture

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing through AI, today announced the appointment of Rachel Jacobson as Chief Executive Officer of ReachTV, the leading live sports and entertainment platform for travelers. In this role, Jacobson will lead ReachTV into its next phase of growth, focused on scaling its commercial footprint, deepening premium content partnerships, and further cementing its position at the center of sports, entertainment, and culture. As part of Stagwell's expanding owned media portfolio, Jacobson will report to Ben Berentson, CEO of Owned Media.

Jacobson brings more than 30 years of experience driving commercial growth at the highest levels of the industry across sports, media, and technology. She spent over 20 years at the NBA, where she played a key role in expanding its global fanbase, securing marquee partnerships, and supporting the launch of the WNBA. She later served as president of the Gen-Z focused Drone Racing League, where she built its commercial infrastructure and scaled its global audience to 100 million fans. Her accolades include Sports Business Journal's 40 Under 40, Fortune's Most Powerful Women, and multiple honors recognizing her as an innovator and industry disruptor.

"ReachTV is one of the most dynamic and underestimated media properties in the world. With an audience of 50 million travelers each month, it offers brands unparalleled access across the travel journey. From the NFL to the NBA & WNBA, Bloomberg, and premium original programming, ReachTV delivers high-impact content when viewers are most engaged," said Jacobson. "We are uniquely positioned to build a platform that delivers outsized value for both viewers and brand partners, and we have a strong foundation to help define the future of this category."

"Rachel is a proven leader with deep expertise at the intersection of sports, media, and brand building," said Ben Berentson, CEO, Owned Media at Stagwell. "Across her career, Rachel has consistently been able to bring forward what makes brands unique and special to drive growth. I'm thrilled that she's here to take ReachTV into its next era."

The appointment also marks a pivotal moment in ReachTV's evolution. Founded by Lynnwood Bibbens, the company has grown from a startup into the #1 travel media network in the country. With Jacobson's appointment, he will transition into the newly created role of Founder/Executive Chair to continue building the company's future.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've built over the last 10 years-helping define what a travel entertainment company can be-and deeply grateful to the ReachTV team, our airport and concessions partners, agencies, and sports leagues who believed in us and continue to grow with us," said Bibbens. "It's especially meaningful and exciting to welcome Rachel Jacobson as CEO-she's the right leader to take ReachTV into its next chapter."

About ReachTV

ReachTV is a free ad-supported streaming television network with more than 50 million viewers per month. The network is distributed in 500,000 hotels and 2,500+ airport screens across North America, and powers 24-hour live sports in-flight. ReachTV brings together tech, data and storytelling to offer viewers a new connected media experience with shopability, featuring a rich library of content with originals, live rights to the NFL, and licensed content from NBCU, AMC, Live Nation, Advertising Week, Fast Company and more. Learn more at reachtv.com.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Media Contact

Maggie Axford

PR@stagwellglobal.com

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SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-stgw-appoints-rachel-jacobson-as-ceo-of-reachtv-signali-1161603