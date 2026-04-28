Cognex Corporation: Cognex Launches In-Sight Vision Controller Powered by NVIDIA

Advanced AI Vision Controller delivers the modularity required to solve demanding, compute-intensive manufacturing applications without external PCs

NATICK, Mass., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the global technology leader in industrial machine vision, today announced the launch of the In-Sight 6900 Vision Controller. The modular In-Sight Vision Controller gives manufacturers the freedom to configure cameras, optics, and lighting precisely for their inspection requirements, eliminating the compromises of fixed-configuration systems. Powered by NVIDIA Jetson technology, it delivers high-capacity AI processing at the edge, enabling the most demanding industrial workloads to run without external PCs or complex distributed architectures.

"As manufacturers accelerate their adoption of AI, they want solutions that are both powerful and easy to deploy," said Matt Moschner, President and CEO of Cognex. "The In-Sight Vision Controller delivers exactly that, combining NVIDIA's edge AI processing with Cognex's modular hardware and proven vision tools. This allows more customers to solve demanding inspection applications at the edge, without the cost and complexity of PC-based systems, and opens up applications that weren't possible before."

Advanced AI Tool Modes for the Toughest Vision Challenges

The In-Sight?Vision Controller introduces Cognex's most advanced AI tool modes to date-purpose-built for?challenging?inspections,?capable of handling parts of varying sizes, detecting highly variable defects, and delivering consistent results even in?dynamic and unpredictable?production environments.?

Key capabilities include:

Modular Vision Architecture: Support for interchangeable cameras, lenses, and industrial lighting enables precise system configuration, including Cognex's lenses, optics, cameras, and accessories (LOCA) portfolio.

Support for interchangeable cameras, lenses, and industrial lighting enables precise system configuration, including Cognex's lenses, optics, cameras, and accessories (LOCA) portfolio. Few Sample Classification: Transformer-based classification models requiring as few as 10-20 training images, reducing data collection time and accelerating deployment.

Transformer-based classification models requiring as few as 10-20 training images, reducing data collection time and accelerating deployment. Robust Segmentation:?Pixel-level?segmentation that isolates critical features,?delivering reliable analysis on challenging surfaces.?

The In-Sight Vision Controller also integrates seamlessly with OneVision, Cognex's collaborative AI platform that allows engineering teams to develop, refine, and scale inspection applications globally from a single environment. Manufacturers can roll out improvements faster and maintain consistent quality across plants, production lines, and shifts.

Powered by NVIDIA Jetson for Real-Time, High-Throughput AI at the Edge

By incorporating the NVIDIA Jetson module, the In-Sight?Vision Controller?transforms from?a traditional image processor into a?high-performance?AI engine capable of executing sophisticated neural networks directly at the edge.?

Performance highlights include:

Parallel Processing for Complex Inspections : Up to 157 TOPS of AI performance allows multiple?high-resolution?AI models to run simultaneously.

: Up to 157 TOPS of AI performance allows multiple?high-resolution?AI models to run simultaneously. Real-Time Inference: Optimized NVIDIA TensorRT integration helps ensure AI decision-making stays synchronized with the?microsecond-level?timing of?high-speed?production lines.

About Cognex Corporation

For over 40 years, Cognex has been making advanced machine vision easy, paving the way for manufacturing and distribution companies to become faster, smarter, and more efficient through automation. Innovative technology in our vision sensors and systems solves critical manufacturing and distribution challenges, providing unparalleled performance for industries from automotive to consumer electronics to packaged goods. Cognex makes these tools more capable and easier to deploy thanks to a longstanding focus on AI, helping factories and warehouses improve quality and maximize efficiency without needing highly technical expertise. We are headquartered near Boston, USA, with locations in over 30 countries and more than 30,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at cognex.com.

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Cognex Corporation

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Cognex Corporation

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