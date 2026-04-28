

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Profluent, an AI-first protein design company, on Tuesday announced a multi-program partnership with Eli Lilly and Company worth up ?to $2.25 billion to develop AI-designed enzymes for genetic medicines.



The deal includes an upfront payment, along with potential development and commercial milestone payments and tiered royalties on net sales.



Profluent aid the collaboration aims to develop more precise and scalable DNA-editing tools by combining its AI protein design models with Lilly's expertise in genetic medicines. Profluent will design recombinases for specific genetic targets, while Lilly will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize selected candidates.



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