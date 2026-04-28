SSAB AB: Resolutions adopted at SSAB's 2026 AGM

SSAB's annual general meeting (AGM) was held today, April 28, 2026, in Stockholm. The shareholders were also able to exercise their voting rights by postal voting. The AGM resolved on a dividend of SEK 2.00 per share.

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet

The AGM adopted the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet.

Allocation of result

The AGM resolved on a dividend of SEK 2.00 per share, with Thursday, April 30, 2026 as the record date. The dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Discharge from liability

The AGM granted the directors and President & CEO discharge from liability in respect of the financial year 2025.

Board and auditor fees

The AGM resolved on Board fees in the amount of SEK 2,210,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 735,000 to each director who is not employed in the Group. Compensation to directors in respect of committee work in the Audit Committee will be paid in the amount of SEK 177,000 each, with the exception of the position of Chairman of the Audit Committee, for which payment will be made in the amount of SEK 320,000. Compensation to directors in respect of committee work in the Remuneration Committee will be paid in the amount of SEK 130,000 each, with the exception of the position of Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, for which payment will be made in the amount of SEK 200,000. Auditor fees will be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Directors

It was resolved that the Board of Directors will comprise eight members. Directors Petra Einarsson, Kerstin Enochsson, Lennart Evrell, Marie Grönborg, Pierre Heeroma and Maija Strandberg were re-elected and Magnus Groth and Heikki Malinen were elected as new members of the Board. Bernard Fontana and Mikael Mäkinen were the resigning members of the Board.

Lennart Evrell was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Auditors

It was resolved that the auditors will be one registered accounting firm. Ernst & Young AB was re-elected auditors for a term of office up to and including the 2027 AGM.

Remuneration guidelines for senior executives

Remuneration guidelines for senior executives were adopted in accordance with the Board's proposal.

Remuneration report

It was resolved to approve the Board's remuneration report for 2025.

Long-term incentive program 2026

It was resolved to approve the Board's proposal on a long-term cash-based incentive program for up to 180 senior executives and key employees within SSAB, including Group Executive Committee.

Authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve upon acquisitions of own shares

The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to, at one or several occasions up to the next AGM, resolve on acquisitions of own shares of series A and/or B on Nasdaq Stockholm and/or Nasdaq Helsinki up to such amount of shares that the holding of the Company at any time does not exceed 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the Company, and otherwise in accordance with the Board's proposal.

For further information, please contact:

Per Hillström, Head of Investor Relations, per.hillstrom@ssab.com, phone: +46 702 95 29 12

Charlotte Lindevall, Head of External Communications, charlotte.lindevall@ssab.com, phone: +46 703 44 59 73

SSAB is a global leader in premium steels, shaping a stronger, lighter, and more sustainable world. With high-strength and advanced steels, pioneering decarbonized offerings, and value-add services, we deliver unique customer value and accelerate customer competitiveness worldwide. A steelmaker since 1878, our teams in more than 50 countries set the standard for industry-leading performance. SSAB operates steel mills in Sweden, Finland, and the United States and is leading the transformation of the industry - dramatically reducing emissions from our own production. SSAB shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, with a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.