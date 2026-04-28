

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday said it has reached settlement agreements with Dexcel Pharma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, and Cipla over patent litigation related to Vyndamax, its treatment for transthyretin-mediated amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).



Under the agreements, the effective U.S. patent expiry for Vyndamax has been extended to June 1, 2031, subject to ongoing litigation outcomes. Pfizer had earlier expected a revenue decline beginning in 2029 due to patent expiry, but now anticipates relatively stable U.S. sales from 2028 through mid-2031.



Vyndamax remains the market leader in ATTR-CM treatment, accounting for about 75% of prescription volume. The once-daily therapy has demonstrated significant reductions in all-cause mortality and cardiovascular-related hospitalizations.



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