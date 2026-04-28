

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSY.PK) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR586 million, or EUR0.74 per share. This compares with EUR793 million, or EUR1.01 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.6% to EUR12.651 billion from EUR13.542 billion last year.



Airbus SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR586 Mln. vs. EUR793 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.74 vs. EUR1.01 last year. -Revenue: EUR12.651 Bln vs. EUR13.542 Bln last year.



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