FatPipe Networks: FatPipe Unveils VeloCloud Replacement Program with Price Match, 15% Discounts and 10% Partner Rebates

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) today announced its VeloCloud Replacement Program, a targeted initiative designed to help enterprises and channel partners rapidly replace legacy VeloCloud deployments-now part of Arista Networks-with FatPipe's secure, high-performance SD-WAN platform.

As organizations reevaluate first-generation SD-WAN, FatPipe is eliminating the biggest barriers to switching: downtime risk, cost, and migration complexity-while creating immediate upside for both customers and partners.

Program Highlights:

Best Customer Pricing: at minimum, 15% discount on the TCV of the existing VeloCloud contract for customers who come direct to FatPipe

Channel Partner Incentive: 10% rebate on signed total contract value (TCV) for partners who bring VeloCloud replacement opportunities to FatPipe

Zero-Cost Migration Assistance: Fully managed onboarding and cutover with no additional cost

Why customers are switching from VeloCloud:

Reliability & Failover Gaps: Customers report disruption during link failover and inconsistent performance across multiple WAN connections

Downtime Risk from Complexity: Troubleshooting outages and policy issues can delay recovery and increase operational risk

FatPipe addresses these challenges with true active-active link utilization and sub-second failover with no session drops, delivering consistent uptime without added complexity or cost.

"Enterprises shouldn't have to tolerate downtime or increasing costs from legacy SD-WAN platforms," said Ms. Sanchaita Datta, President and CTO of FatPipe, Inc. "We've made switching simple: match your current price, eliminate reliability concerns, and deliver immediate value to both customers and partners."

To learn more or start your migration today, visit: https://www.fatpipeinc.com/velocloud-replacement-program

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in FatPipe's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for cooperation from ISPs and allow enterprises and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe offers a single-stack networking and cybersecurity platform backed by 13 U.S. patents related to multipath and software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold through more than 200 resellers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

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Company Contact

+1 801.683-5656 x 1140

sales321@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-unveils-velocloud-replacement-program-with-price-match-15-1161993