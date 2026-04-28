

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $531 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $1.43 billion, or $3.72 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $4.10 billion from $3.81 billion last year.



Edison International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $531 Mln. vs. $1.43 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $3.72 last year. -Revenue: $4.10 Bln vs. $3.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.90 To $ 6.20



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