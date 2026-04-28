

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BXP Inc. (BXP) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $101.57 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $61.17 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $872.14 million from $865.21 million last year.



BXP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $101.57 Mln. vs. $61.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $872.14 Mln vs. $865.21 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.44 To $ 0.46 Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.15 To $ 2.29



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