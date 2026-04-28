Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) (OTCQB: CRBAF) ("Agereh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed on its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Corporation raised gross proceeds of CDN$200,000 of secured convertible debentures ("Debentures").

Private Placement

The Debentures have an issue price of $1,000 per Debenture and bear interest at a rate of 5% per annum, payable in arrears on the maturity date being April 22, 2028 (the "Maturity Date"). On the Maturity Date the principal amount of the Debentures then outstanding and all accrued but unpaid interest shall become immediately due and payable in cash by the Company to the holder thereof in full.

The net proceeds of the Debenture offering will be used by the Company for sales and marketing expenses and for general working capital purposes.

The Debentures are convertible at any time prior to maturity at the option of the holders into units ("Units") of the Company at a conversion price of $0.06 per Unit (the "Conversion Price"), subject to adjustment for share splits, consolidations and similar events occurring after the issuance of the Debentures. The Units consist of one common share ("Common Share") and one full common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.07 per Warrant (each, a "Warrant Share") for a period of twenty-four months from the date of its issuance. Any exercise of Warrants is subject to a beneficial ownership limitation prohibiting exercise to the extent that it would result in a holder and its affiliates holding 10% or greater of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Debentures are subject to forced conversion in certain circumstances. In the event of a change of control, change of control for value or liquidity event (as such terms are defined in the debentures), and provided that no event of default has occurred and is continuing, the Company may, at its option, force the conversion of all or a portion of the outstanding principal amount of the Debentures into Units prior to maturity on not less than 30 days' prior written notice to the holders. In addition, at any time after the date that is one year following the closing of the Private Placement, the Company may force the conversion of the principal amount of the then outstanding Debentures at the Conversion Price on not less than 30 days' notice if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares exceeds $0.30 for any 20 consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange. Any conversion of the Debentures is subject to a beneficial ownership limitation prohibiting conversion to the extent that it would result in a holder and its affiliates holding greater than 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Debentures, Common Shares and the Warrant Shares are subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange.

The Private Placement was conducted pursuant to available prospectus exemptions including sales to accredited investors (in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec), family members, close friends and business associates of directors and officers of the Company, and to existing shareholders of the Company pursuant to the exemption set out in Alberta Securities Commission Rule 45-516 (Prospectus Exemptions for Retail Investors and Existing Security Holders) (the "Existing Shareholder Exemption").

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to regulatory approval including but not limited to, the approval of the TSXV.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws. The Debentures may be sold to buyers resident in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act, including pursuant to Rule 144A and/or Regulation D thereunder, and in other eligible foreign jurisdictions pursuant to applicable private placement exemptions under applicable securities laws in such jurisdictions. The securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons except pursuant to such available exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) (OTCQB: CRBAF) is a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions to address critical challenges in the transportation industry. By combining accurate data collection, predictive intelligence, and data-driven decision-making for transportation and infrastructure applications, Agereh continues to expand its portfolio with solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and enable the next generation of intelligent transportation systems.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AGEREH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Ken Brizel, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's business, assets or investments, as well as other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

/Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America.

Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws./

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294778

Source: Agereh Technologies Inc. (formerly Carbeeza Inc.)