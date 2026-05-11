Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) (OTCQB: CRBAF) ("Agereh" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions for the transportation industry announced today that its participation in the Alberta Aviation, Aerospace & Defence Summit 2026 was a success and that the company has joined the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI).

Agereh attended the Summit to showcase its unified movement intelligence platform, which delivers visibility across people, facilities, infrastructure, assets, and payloads. The company used the event to engage with defence, aerospace, airport, government, investor, and industry stakeholders.

"The Alberta Aerospace & Defence Summit confirmed that Agereh's technology is highly relevant to the needs of defence, aerospace, airport operations, and mission-critical infrastructure," said Ken Brizel, CEO of Agereh Inc. "The response from attendees was very encouraging, and it reinforced our belief that movement intelligence has an important role to play in improving operational awareness, asset visibility, and infrastructure resilience."

Agereh's platform provides complete movement intelligence - from people to payloads - through four layers of intelligence: HeadCounter, Door Sensor, MapNTrack, and CellTrackerTag.

As a next step in its defence-market strategy, Agereh has joined CADSI, the national industry voice for more than 1,400 Canadian defence and security companies. CADSI connects Canadian defence and security firms with government, military, industry, and international opportunities, while offering access to events, advocacy, policy insight, and sector-specific networks.

"Joining CADSI is a natural next step for Agereh," added Brizel. "We are serious about building relationships across Canada's defence and security ecosystem, and CADSI gives us an important platform to connect, learn, and contribute."

Agereh is continuing discussions initiated at the Summit and will focus on opportunities where its movement intelligence platform can support defence facilities, airport operations, logistics environments, asset tracking, digital twin systems, and AI-enabled infrastructure management.

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) (OTCQB: CRBAF) is a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions to address critical challenges in the transportation industry. By combining accurate data collection, predictive intelligence, and data-driven decision-making for transportation and infrastructure applications, Agereh continues to expand its portfolio with solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and enable the next generation of intelligent transportation systems.

About CADSI

The Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries is the national industry voice for Canada's defence and security companies. CADSI supports industry through advocacy, events, member networks, market access, and engagement with government, military, and security stakeholders.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

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Source: Agereh Technologies Inc. (formerly Carbeeza Inc.)