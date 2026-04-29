

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Vale (VALE) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of $1.89 billion, up 36% from a year ago. Earnings per share was $0.44 compared to $0.33. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.83 billion, up 23%.



Proforma net income attributable to shareholders was $1.89 billion, an increase of 29% from prior year. Proforma EBITDA was $3.89 billion, up 21%.



First quarter net operating revenue was $9.26 billion, an increase of 14% from prior year.



At last close, Vale shares were trading at $16.91, down 0.94%.



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