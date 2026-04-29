Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval

Siegfried DINAMIQS receives Swissmedic license for viral vector manufacturing



29.04.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST





Media Release

Zofingen, April 29, 2026 DINAMIQS, a Siegfried company (SIX: SFZN) today announced that it has received a manufacturing and testing license from Swissmedic for viral vector cGMP production. With this approval, DINAMIQS is authorized to manufacture and release genomic medicines under GMP conditions, marking an important milestone in expanding Siegfried's capabilities in advanced therapies and strengthening its offering to global customers. The license positions DINAMIQS as a fully integrated viral vector Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) providing end-to-end services from process development to drug product manufacturing. Marcel Imwinkelried, CEO Siegfried: "The Swissmedic approval is a key step in scaling DINAMIQS into a leading viral vector CDMO. It strengthens our strategic position in advanced therapies and underlines our ambition to provide fully integrated, high-quality solutions to customers worldwide." Martin Kessler, CEO DINAMIQS: "Obtaining the license is an important milestone on our journey. Our customers don't just get GMP manufacturing - they get speed, reliability, and a clear path towards approval. We take complexity out of their way and help bring programs faster to clinic and market." Located in Zurich, the 2,500 m² cGMP facility is purpose-built for viral vector manufacturing at scales of up to 1,000L. It integrates process development, drug substance production, aseptic fill-finish, and quality control testing in one place, helping reduce complexity, timelines, and technology transfer risks for customers. Designed in accordance with EU GMP Annex 1, the facility ensures full regulatory compliance for global market supply. DINAMIQS has successfully produced more than 300 batches of Adeno-Associated and Lentiviral vectors, with the first batch from the new facility achieving best-in-class results in yield and quality. Swissmedic is internationally recognized for its high quality and compliance standards. Switzerland's mutual recognition agreements with the European Medicines Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration support efficient regulatory pathways, facilitating broader market access for products manufactured under Swissmedic oversight. With the Swissmedic license in place, DINAMIQS is well positioned to partner with gene therapy innovators worldwide, supporting the development and commercialization of next-generation therapies. DINAMIQS receives Swissmedic license for viral vector manufacturing and testing under cGMP

Approval enables cGMP-compliant production and release of genomic medicines, supporting global customer programs and regulatory pathways

With this license, Siegfried strengthens its position in the fast-growing cell and gene therapy market Contact Financial analysts: Media: Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51 Siegfried Holding AG Untere Bruehlstrasse 4 CH-4800 Zofingen

About Siegfried



The Siegfried Group is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization with sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA and China. In 2025, the company achieved sales of CHF 1,327.8 million and employed on 31.12.2025 more than 3,800 people at thirteen sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN). Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.



About DINAMIQS



DINAMIQS, a Siegfried company, is a science-driven Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end viral vector development and manufacturing solutions. DINAMIQS offers a comprehensive and customized range of manufacturing services, process development, quality control and analytics solutions for genetic medicine companies. DINAMIQS partners with both large and emerging biopharma customers. The company is located in the Bio-Technopark in Schlieren, Zurich, Switzerland.



Cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements



This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements. expect more

Siegfried AG

Untere Brühlstrasse 4

4800 Zofingen, Switzerland



+41 62 746 11 11

info@siegfried.ch

www.siegfried.ch





End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News