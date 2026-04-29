

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz Group (MBG.DE, MBG.MI) reported first quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.42 billion euros compared to 1.68 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.49 euros compared to 1.74 euros. Adjusted EBIT declined to 1.77 billion euros from 2.55 billion euros. In the first quarter of 2026, the Mercedes-Benz Cars segment reported an adjusted EBIT significantly below the prior-year level. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment reported an adjusted EBIT slightly below the prior-year figure.



First quarter revenue was 31.60 billion euros compared to 33.22 billion euros, last year. The company said the decline was mainly due to the negative development of exchange rates.



The Group has confirmed the forecast statements for the year 2026.



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