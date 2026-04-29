

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Amundi S.A. (AMDUF) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR344 million, or EUR1.67 per share. This compares with EUR283 million, or EUR1.38 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Amundi S.A. reported adjusted earnings of EUR349 million or EUR1.69 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to EUR902 million from EUR823 million last year.



Amundi S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR344 Mln. vs. EUR283 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.67 vs. EUR1.38 last year. -Revenue: EUR902 Mln vs. EUR823 Mln last year.



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