

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEF.PK, SYIEY.PK, SY1.DE), a German supplier of flavors, fragrances, cosmetics, and related products, on Wednesday reported a decline in sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.



For the first quarter, Symrise reported sales of around EUR 1.249 billion, less than EUR 1.317 billion in the same period last year.



The company's Taste, Nutrition & Health segment reported sales of EUR 749 million, compared with EUR 779 million a year ago. The Scent & Care segment posted sales of EUR 500 million as against the previous year's EUR 538 million.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Symrise has reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA margin outlook of 21.5% to 22.5%. For fiscal 2025, the company had reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.9%.



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