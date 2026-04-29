

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Amundi SA (AMDUF, AMUN.PA) on Wednesday said that its first-quarter net income rose 22 percent from last year, helped by higher adjusted net revenues. The company's adjusted earnings also rose from the prior-year period.



The French asset management company reported a net income group share of 344 million euros or 1.67 euros per share in the first quarter of 2026, higher than last year's 283 million euros or 1.38 euros per share.



On an adjusted basis, net income group share was 349 million euros or 1.69 euros per share in the three months, compared to 303 million euros or 1.48 euros per share in the year-ago quarter.



The company's adjusted pre-tax income came in at 510 million euros, compared to 452 million euros in the previous-year quarter.



According to Amundi SA, adjusted net revenue climbed 9.7 percent to 902 million euros from 823 million euros in the same period of fiscal 2025.



On the Paris Exchange, AMUN.PA ended Tuesday's trading at 75.95 euros, down 0.60 euros or 0.78 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News