BioInvent International AB: Interim Report January - March 2026

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

"During the first quarter of 2026, our strategy remained centered on efficient resource allocation across our most advanced assets, BI-1808 (anti-TNFR2) and BI-1206 (anti-Fc?RIIB), with the goal of advancing these innovative immune-modulatory antibodies for patients who urgently need better treatment options."- Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

EVENTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER

(R) Promising data in ongoing Phase 2a study for BI-1808 with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer

Updated clinical data sets solidify potential for both BI-1808 and pembrolizumab combination in ovarian cancer and BI-1206 triplet for the treatment of NHL, see pages 6 and 7 in the year-end report

Nomination of two new board members ahead of 2026 Annual General Meeting; Kate Hermans and Scott Zinober

Phase 3 milestone achieved for HMI-115 in endometriosis

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

BI-1808 plus KEYTRUDA data in recurrent ovarian cancer to be presented at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

(R)= Regulatory event

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

First quarter 2026

• Net sales SEK 13.4 (22.1) million.

• Profit/loss after tax SEK -119.2 (-116.6) million.

• Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -1.81 (-1.77).

• Cash flow from operating activities SEK -132.8 (-120.0) million.

• Liquid funds, current and long-term investments as of March 31, 2026: SEK 456.5 (742.2) million.

The complete interim report is available for download below and on the company's website under Financial reports.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

Attachments

BioInvent 2026 Q1 EN

SOURCE: BioInvent International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/bioinvent-international-ab-interim-report-january-march-2026-1162324