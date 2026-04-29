

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - KONE Oyj (KNYJF.PK) released earnings for first quarter of EUR212.2 million



The company's earnings totaled EUR212.2 million, or EUR0.41 per share. This compares with EUR212.6 million, or EUR0.41 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to EUR2.708 billion from EUR2.672 billion last year.



KONE Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR212.2 Mln. vs. EUR212.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.41 vs. EUR0.41 last year. -Revenue: EUR2.708 Bln vs. EUR2.672 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company has revised its sales growth guidance. KONE now expects sales growth of 3% to 6%, with adjusted EBIT margin of 12.3% to 13%. Earlier, KONE had projected sales growth of 2% to 6% with adjusted EBIT margin of 12.3% to 13%.



For fiscal 2025, the company had recorded sales of EUR 11.245 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 12.2%.



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