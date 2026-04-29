

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $3.081 billion, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $2.921 billion, or $1.87 per share, last year.



Excluding items, AstraZeneca PLC reported adjusted earnings of $2.58 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to $15.288 billion from $13.588 billion last year.



AstraZeneca PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.081 Bln. vs. $2.921 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.97 vs. $1.87 last year. -Revenue: $15.288 Bln vs. $13.588 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News