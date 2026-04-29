EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Iute strengthens governance at Energbank with appointment of Madis Toomsalu to the Supervisory Board
Madis Toomsalu brings extensive experience in banking and financial services. He served for nearly nine years as Chief Executive Officer of LHV Group and held various senior roles within the group over more than 16 years. His experience is expected to support Energbank in areas such as governance, risk management, and operational oversight.
The appointment is subject to regulatory approval by the National Bank of Moldova.
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Iute Group is a digital banking group focused on everyday financial services in Southeast Europe. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Estonia, Iute serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Ukraine. Through the Myiute app and its local operations, Iute provides digital financial services including payments, banking, financing, and insurance intermediation. Iute Group finances its operations through equity, deposits, and secured bonds listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List.
www.iute.com
29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
|14, rue Edward Steichen
|2540 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|XS2378483494, XS3047514446
|WKN:
|A3KT6M, A4D95Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2317284
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2317284 29.04.2026 CET/CEST