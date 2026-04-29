

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Iberdrola SA (IBDSF.PK) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR1.711 billion, or EUR0.244 per share. This compares with EUR2.004 billion, or EUR0.302 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to EUR12.017 billion from EUR12.582 billion last year.



Iberdrola SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.711 Bln. vs. EUR2.004 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.244 vs. EUR0.302 last year. -Revenue: EUR12.017 Bln vs. EUR12.582 Bln last year.



Excluding items, for the first quarter, Iberdrola posted profit of EUR 1.865 billion, compared with EUR 1.674 billion in the same period last year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company now expects net income growth of over 8% excluding capital gains from asset rotation.



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