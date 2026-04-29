

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Investment AB Latour (18LB.F) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled SEK379 million, or SEK0.59 per share. This compares with SEK799 million, or SEK1.25 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.2% to SEK6.735 billion from SEK6.884 billion last year.



Investment AB Latour earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK379 Mln. vs. SEK799 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK0.59 vs. SEK1.25 last year. -Revenue: SEK6.735 Bln vs. SEK6.884 Bln last year.



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