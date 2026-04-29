

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz (SDZ.SW) reported first quarter net sales of $2.76 billion compared to $2.48 billion, prior year. Sandoz said its performance was in line with company expectations. The company confirmed its guidance for 2026.



Overall net sales were up by 3% at CC, and by 5% when excluding effect of adverse dynamics in anti-infective B2B business. Biosimilar net sales were up by 18% at CC, with generics net sales declining by 3% at CC. Underlying generics net sales declined by 1% at CC when excluding anti-infective B2B impact.



The company intends to publish half-year results on 5 August 2026.



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