Momentum Group AB: Momentum Group Q1 2026: Geopolitical concerns dominate in a cautious market

The Group reported unchanged revenue and lower earnings during the first quarter of the year. Overall, demand was cautious, with geopolitical tensions weighing heavily. Sales fluctuated during the period but a slight upturn in sales took place towards the end of the quarter. Acquired operations made a positive contribution to revenue and earnings. To date this year, Momentum Group has completed two acquisitions, one of which took place after the end of the quarter, with combined annual revenue of approximately SEK 80 million.

First quarter 2026

Revenue was in line with previous year and amounted to SEK 736 million (735). Sales for comparable units decreased by 6%.

Operating profit decreased by 8% to SEK 56 million (61), corresponding to an operating margin of 7.6% (8.3), where the previous year was affected by non-recurring items of SEK -3 million.

EBITA decreased by 8% to SEK 70 million (76), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 9.5% (10.3).

Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 38 million (44), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 0.75 (0.85).

The return on working capital (EBITA/WC) was 56% (58).

The equity/assets ratio was 37% (33) at the end of the period.

As of 31 March 2026, the number of repurchased shares of series B amounted to 1,044,259.

Acquisition of Höglandets Kompressorservice, a specialist in compressor technology for industrial customers.

Events after the end of the period

Acquisition of Actuated Solutions Limited, a specialist in valve automation in the UK.

A quarterly presentation is available on the company's website, momentum.group, where Ulf Lilius, CEO and Niklas Enmark, CFO present the report and provide an update on operations.

For further information, please contact:

Ulf Lilius, President & CEO

Tel: +46 8 92 90 00

Niklas Enmark, CFO

Tel: +46 703 93 66 73

niklas.enmark@momentum.group

Ann-Charlotte Svensson, Group Communications & IR

Tel: +46 720 85 72 62

anncharlotte.svensson@momentum.group

About Momentum Group

Momentum Group develops and acquires successful, sustainable companies. The group currently consists of some 35 companies that offer sustainable products, services and solutions for customers in industry and industrial infrastructure in the Nordic region. We are an active, long-term owner and combine the proven acquisition model and effective corporate governance of a 100-year-old industrial corporate culture with clear goals for sustainable development and long-term profitability at our companies. The group generates revenue of approximately SEK 3.1 billion and have some 900 employees. Momentum Group's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit momentum.group.

This information is information that Momentum Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-29 07:55 CEST.

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