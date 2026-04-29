Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884884 | ISIN: FI0009000202 | Ticker-Symbol: KEK
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 10:04
20,800 Euro
+2,26 % +0,460
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KESKO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KESKO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,64020,68011:06
20,64020,68011:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 07:00 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kesko Oyj: Kesko Interim report 1.1.-31.3.2026: Strong sales and profit in all divisions

KESKO CORPORATION JANUARY-MARCH INTERIM REPORT 29.4.2026 AT 8.00

Financial performance in brief:

1-3/2026

  • Group net sales in January-March totalled €3,029.0 million (€2,827.7 million); reported net sales grew by 7.1% while in comparable terms, net sales grew by 4.6%
  • Comparable operating profit totalled €102.0 million (€95.6 million), representing an increase of €6.5 million
  • Operating profit totalled €96.6 million (€89.4 million)
  • Cash flow from operating activities totalled €77.7 million (€-24.5 million)
  • Comparable earnings per share €0.14 (€0.13); reported earnings per share €0.13 (€0.12)

Key performance indicators

1-3/20261-3/20251-12/2025
Net sales, € million3,029.02,827.712,474.7
Operating profit, comparable, € million102.095.6654.9
Operating margin, comparable, %3.43.45.3
Operating profit, € million96.689.4631.3
Profit before tax, comparable, € million69.665.1533.8
Profit before tax, € million63.760.1510.3
Cash flow from operating activities, € million77.7-24.5879.7
Capital expenditure, € million113.5138.0735.7
Earnings per share, €, basic and diluted0.130.121.02
Earnings per share, comparable, €, basic0.140.131.07
1-3/20261-3/20251-12/2025
Return on capital employed, comparable, %, rolling 12 months10.211.010.4
Return on equity, comparable, %, rolling 12 months17.117.815.3

In this interim report, the comparable change % in net sales has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestments completed and other structural arrangements in 2026 and 2025. The comparable operating profit has been calculated by deducting items affecting comparability from the reported operating profit.

Profit guidance and outlook for 2026

Kesko Group's profit guidance is given for the year 2026, in comparison with the year 2025. Kesko's operating environment is estimated to improve in 2026, but to still remain somewhat challenging. Kesko's comparable operating profit is estimated to improve in 2026. Kesko estimates that its 2026 comparable operating profit will amount to €650-750 million. Key uncertainties impacting Kesko's outlook are developments in consumer confidence and investment appetites, as well as geopolitical crises and tensions.

The operating environment for Kesko is estimated to improve in 2026 in all divisions and all operating countries. Kesko's net sales and comparable operating profit are also estimated to improve in 2026 in all divisions and all operating countries.

In grocery trade, B2C trade is estimated to pick up and the foodservice business to remain stable. In 2026, the comparable operating margin for the grocery trade division is estimated to stay clearly above 6% despite the investments in price and the store site network. The comparable operating profit for the grocery trade division is estimated to improve in 2026 compared to 2025.

In building and technical trade, the cycle is expected to improve moderately in 2026 from an exceptionally low level. The comparable operating result for the building and technical trade division is estimated to improve in 2026 compared to 2025 in all Kesko operating countries.

In the car trade market, new car sales are expected to remain muted compared to long-term levels, but to nonetheless grow compared to 2025. The comparable operating profit for Kesko's car trade division is estimated to improve in 2026 compared to 2025.

President and CEO Jorma Rauhala:

In the first quarter of 2026, Kesko's profit improved and net sales grew in all divisions. Kesko's Q1 net sales totalled €3,029 million. Net sales grew by 4.6% in comparable terms year-on-year. Kesko's comparable operating profit amounted to €102 million, and grew by €6.5 million. Cash flow from operating activities grew markedly stronger thanks, in particular, to good working capital management. All three divisions showed positive development even though the market remained relatively challenging. The crisis in the Middle East does not have a significant impact on Kesko's operations in the short term, but a prolonged situation could result in weakened consumer confidence, purchasing power and corporate investments as well as higher costs.

In the grocery trade division, our long-term strategic efforts focused on quality, price, and the store site network yielded results. For the first time since the pandemic, the division saw growth on all three fronts: net sales, profit, and market share. Net sales for the division grew by €72 million and totalled €1,558 million. The comparable operating profit for the division totalled €78.4 million, up by €5.5 million. The market share for K Group grocery stores took an upturn in the summer of 2025, and the positive trend has continued in 2026: our grocery store chains all won over market share in Q1 in their respective size segments. K Group grocery sales grew by 4.4% against a total market growth of 2.9%. Customer flows and average purchase also grew. Although price plays a significant role in the grocery trade market, demand for quality products and services has increased. Net sales for the foodservice business decreased by 0.6%, but Kespro continued to gain market share.

In the building and technical trade division, net sales grew by €114 million and totalled €1,147 million. The division's comparable operating profit amounted to €14.5 million, up by €2.8 million. Net sales for building and home improvement trade increased by 16.9% underpinned by acquisitions, or by 3.3% in comparable terms. K-Rauta's comparable operating profit in Finland decreased slightly, but remained at a good level. In technical trade, comparable operating result improved in all operating countries, and net sales grew. In Finland, Onninen gained market share markedly in the first quarter. Gradual recovery in the construction cycle has continued in all our operating countries.

In the car trade division, net sales totalled €331 million. Net sales grew by €17 million year-on-year, driven in particular by used car sales. The comparable operating profit totalled €16.1 million, down by €1.8 million. The division gained market share in both new and used cars, and service sales increased. The order book for new cars grew due, in particular, to interesting new models. In sports trade, sales and profit grew and market share improved.

We repeat our profit guidance and estimate that the comparable operating profit for 2026 will amount to €650-750 million. We estimate that the operating environment, net sales and profit will improve in all divisions and all operating countries in 2026.

Further information, audioconference and webcast

Further information is available from Anu Hämäläinen, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 105 323 713, Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 105 323 540, and Eva Kaukinen, Vice President, Group Controller, tel. +358 105 322 338. An English-language audio conference on the results briefing will be held on 29 April 2026 at 9.00 am (EEST). The audio conference login is available on Kesko's website at www.kesko.fi. A Finnish-language webcast of the interim report briefing can be viewed at 10.30 am (EEST) at www.kesko.fi.

Kesko's half-year financial report for January-June 2026 will be published on 22 July 2026. In addition, Kesko Group's sales figures are published monthly. News releases and other company information are available on Kesko's website at www.kesko.fi.

This is a summary of Kesko Corporation's January-March 2026 Interim report. The complete report is attached to this release and also available at www.kesko.fi/en/investor/


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.