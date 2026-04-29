

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $59.6 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $90.4 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $122.2 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $3.846 billion from $3.744 billion last year.



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $59.6 Mln. vs. $90.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $3.846 Bln vs. $3.744 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.90 To $ 5.70



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