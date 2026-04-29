

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $389 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $564 million, or $1.23 per share, last year.



Excluding items, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $452 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $5.131 billion from $4.777 billion last year.



GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $389 Mln. vs. $564 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $1.23 last year. -Revenue: $5.131 Bln vs. $4.777 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.80 To $ 5.00 Full year revenue guidance: 3.0 % To 4.0 %



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