

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc. (GEHC) trimmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while reaffirming annual organic revenue growth outlook.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.80 to $5.00 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $4.95 to $5.15 per share. However, the company continues to expect organic revenue growth of 3.0 to 4.0 percent.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading on Nasdaq, GEHC is trading at $64.70, down $3.80 or 5.55 percent.



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