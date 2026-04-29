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WKN: A1H43V | ISIN: SE0003086214 | Ticker-Symbol: M16
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 08:02
0,015 Euro
-3,29 % -0,001
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METACON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METACON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0240,02513:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 12:15 Uhr
34 Leser
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Metacon AB: Metacon announces customer payments of EUR 4.1 million

During the spring, Metacon received various customer payments in the projects with Motor Oil totaling approximately EUR 4.1 million. (corresponding to approximately SEK 44.4 million at today's exchange rate). Of the payments, approximately EUR 2.8 million is available liquidity and approximately EUR 1.3 million is tied to bank guarantees for later release against partial deliveries.

The payments have been received following our press release on February 27, 2026, regarding other customer payments of EUR 2.6 million. The new payments totaling approximately EUR 4.1 million stem partly from the ongoing project with Motor Oil (Hellas) where a large pressurized alkaline electrolyser of 50 MW is being delivered, and partly from the additional order for an oxygen purification plant as previously announced. For more information about the above-mentioned customer agreements, see press releases from September 18, 2025, March 24, 2025, and February 16, 2026.

For further information, please contact: Christer Wikner, President & CEO, +46 707 647 389, info@metacon.com

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) is a Swedish developer, manufacturer, and supplier of hydrogen production systems, covering design, installation, service, and maintenance. The company is listed and traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.

Metacon's Electrolysis business unit designs and delivers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale hydrogen production, developed in close partnership with one of the global leaders in pressurized alkaline electrolysis technology - PERIC Hydrogen Technologies in Handan, China.

Metacon's Reforming business unit develops hydrogen generation solutions based on its patented HIWAR® catalytic reactor technology. These solutions consist of advanced, high-efficiency reformers that produce hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming, operating on biogas, biomethane, or other renewable feedstocks such as bioethanol and green ammonia, without the need for grid connection.

För mer information, se:
www.metacon.com | X: @Metaconab| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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