Metacon AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ), reg. no. 556724-1616 (the "Company" or "Metacon"), has held its Annual General Meeting today, on 19 May 2026, at Metacon at Stationsgatan 12 in Uppsala. At the meeting, resolutions were made on the following.

Adoption of the accounts and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet for the Company and the Group for 2025. The members of the Board of Directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Allocation of profit

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2025 and that the result for the year shall be carried forward.

Board of Directors and auditors

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the number of Board members shall be five without deputies and that the Company shall have one auditor and one deputy auditor.

Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect Ingemar Andersson, Christer Nygren, Mats W Lundberg and Thomas Nygren as Board members and to elect Ulrika Hellman as a new Board member. The Meeting also resolved to re-elect Ingemar Andersson as Chairman of the Board. All appointments apply until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to elect Lars-Åke Andreasson as the Company's auditor with Camilla Beijron as deputy auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Remuneration

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that an annual Board remuneration of SEK 500,000 shall be paid to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 250,000 to each of the other Board members.

It was further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Authorisation to issue new shares

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions, resolve to issue shares, warrants and/or convertibles. The authorisation shall include the right to deviate from the shareholders' preferential rights and the right to resolve on issues to be paid by way of cash consideration, non-cash consideration or by way of set-off. The Company's share capital and the number of shares may, by virtue of the authorisation, increase by a maximum amount and number of shares, respectively, that falls within the limits of the Articles of Association.

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting and complete resolutions

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting, including the complete resolutions, will be available at the Company and on the Company's website, www.metacon.com

For further information, contact Christer Wikner, President & CEO, by phone +46 707 647 389 or e-mail info@metacon.com

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) is a Swedish developer, manufacturer, and supplier of hydrogen production systems, covering design, installation, service, and maintenance. The company is listed and traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.

Metacon's Electrolysis business unit designs and delivers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale hydrogen production, developed in close partnership with one of the global leaders in pressurized alkaline electrolysis technology - PERIC Hydrogen Technologies in Handan, China.

Metacon's Reforming business unit develops hydrogen generation solutions based on its patented HIWAR® catalytic reactor technology. These solutions consist of advanced, high-efficiency reformers that produce hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming, operating on biogas, biomethane, or other renewable feedstocks such as bioethanol and green ammonia, without the need for grid connection.

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