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WKN: A1H43V | ISIN: SE0003086214 | Ticker-Symbol: M16
Frankfurt
07.05.26 | 08:10
0,014 Euro
-0,70 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METACON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METACON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0290,03113:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Metacon AB: Metacon publishes interim report for Q1 2026

2026 has started strong and proves that we have built a scalable growth platform in Metacon. Net revenue amounted to SEK 73.5 million, corresponding to a growth of 46 percent compared to the same period last year. Sales for the rolling twelve months increased by 10 percent compared to the previous quarter, confirming the positive trend in the business. EBITDA amounted to SEK 1.3 million and improved compared to the previous year, driven by increased project activity. The gross margin amounted to 16 percent and was slightly lower than last year, but in line with our expectations and due to a changed project mix. These are natural variations that we can expect to continue with projects of different nature.

For the full CEO-comment, see the interim report report in its entirety.

Quarter January-March 2026

  • Net revenue amounted to SEK 73.5 (50.1) million
  • Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 1.3 (-12.2) million
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -3.2 (-15.1) million
  • Profit/Loss after financial items amounted to SEK -6.4 (-15.0) million
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.01 (-0.01)

Events during and after the quarter

  • On January 5, Metacon announced that the company is increasing its shareholding in Botnia Hydrogen AB through a set-off issue.
  • On January 20, Metacon announced that the company will receive temporary project financing of SEK 50 million from Fenja Capital.
  • On February 16, Metacon announced that the company had been awarded an add-on contract to supply a 2,000?NMCH oxygen purification system to Motor Oil Hellas.
  • On February 27, Metacon announced that the company had received a payment of EUR 2.6 million (corresponding to approximately SEK 27.7 million) from Motor Oil Hellas regarding a completed milestone in the project for the delivery of a 50 MW electrolysis plant.
  • On March 2, Metacon announced that the company's majority-owned subsidiary Botnia Hydrogen AB had received a decision regarding the disbursement of the remaining SEK 10 million from Klimatklivet.
  • On April 29, Metacon announced that the company had received additional payments of EUR 4.1 million (corresponding to approximately SEK 44.4 million) from Motor Oil Hellas.

Contact
Christer Wikner, President & CEO, +46 707 647 389, christer.wikner@metacon.com
Mattias Jansson, CFO, +46 722 316 862 mattias.jansson@metacon.com

This information is information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to This report is information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 7, 2026, at 08:00 CEST.

About Metacon

Metacon AB (publ) is a Swedish developer, manufacturer, and supplier of hydrogen production systems, covering design, installation, service, and maintenance. The company is listed and traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.

Metacon's Electrolysis business unit designs and delivers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale hydrogen production, developed in close partnership with one of the global leaders in pressurized alkaline electrolysis technology - PERIC Hydrogen Technologies in Handan, China.

Metacon's Reforming business unit develops hydrogen generation solutions based on its patented HIWAR® catalytic reactor technology. These solutions consist of advanced, high-efficiency reformers that produce hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming, operating on biogas, biomethane, or other renewable feedstocks such as bioethanol and green ammonia, without the need for grid connection.

For more information, see:
www.metacon.com | X: @Metaconab | På LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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