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WKN: A0BMNG | ISIN: SE0000123671 | Ticker-Symbol: 3RE
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 08:02
13,800 Euro
-5,22 % -0,760
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REJLERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REJLERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,70013,78013:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Rejlers AB: Interim Report Rejlers AB January - March 2026

January - March

  • Net sales increased by 3.4% to SEK 1,241.6 million (1,201.3)
  • Organic sales growth, excluding exchange rate effects, amounted to 0.6% (8.7)
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 91.3 million (102.5) and the EBITA margin amounted to 7.4% (8.5)
  • EBITA is negatively impacted by SEK 12 million due to an extraordinary recruitment of more than 100 employees in Division Buildings in Sweden during the first quarter
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 69.9 million (86.9), impacted by acquisition expenses of SEK 2.7 million (0.0)
  • Net financial items amounted to SEK -5.2 million (-4.3)
  • Net profit after tax amounted to SEK 51.4 million (65.4)
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 2.19 (2.96) and after dilution to SEK 2.19 (2.96)

Statement by the President and CEO

"We have started the year with strong organic growth in Rejlers Sweden through the recruitment of 140 new engineers in just three months. At the same time, across the Group we have completed three strategic acquisitions, adding 200 highly qualified employees and approximately SEK 350 million in revenue with strong profitability, further strengthening our position in energy and infrastructure," says Viktor Svensson, President and CEO of Rejlers AB.

For further information, please contact:
Viktor Svensson, President and CEO, Rejlers Group, +46 70 657 20 26, viktor.svensson@rejlers.se
Anna Jennehov, CFO, Rejlers Group, +46 73 074 06 70, anna.jennehov@rejlers.se

This information is information that Rejlers AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:00 CEST on 29 April 2026.

About Rejlers
Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,600 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2025, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.7 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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