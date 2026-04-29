Axo Copper Corp.: Axo Copper Announces Name Change to Axo Metals

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Axo Copper Corp. (TSXV:AXO) ("Axo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 31, 2026, it will be changing its name to "Axo Metals Corp." (the "Name Change"), effective May 1, 2026. The Name Change was approved by shareholders at the Special Meeting held on April 27, 2026. The ticker symbol of the Company will remain unchanged.

The new CUSIP and ISIN for the common shares of the Company will be 05465W106 and CA05465W1068, respectively. The Name Change will not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of shareholders. No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Outstanding common share and warrant certificates bearing the old name of the Company will not be affected by the Name Change and do not need to be exchanged.

About Axo

Axo is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development in Mexico. The Company holds two projects. The San Antonio project is located in the state of Sonora, and is in advanced development. Total resources at San Antonio stand at 576koz Au and 1.37moz Ag grading 1.20 g/t Au and 2.9g/t Ag in the Indicated category, with 544koz Au and 1.76moz Ag grading 1.02 g/t Au and 3.3g/t Ag in the Inferred category across all deposit types (oxide, transition and sulphide). Axo's second project is the La Huerta property, a new copper discovery in Jalisco, Mexico. Initial exploration has yielded high-grade copper both at surface through sampling programs, and at depth through initial drilling. The Company is focused on continuing to define near-surface mineralization along the La Huerta Trend, expanding mineralization at depth, and targeting new discoveries in an underexplored district.

Qualified Person

Charles Spath, P. Geo., is the Qualified Person for Axo, as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and is non-independent. Mr. Spath has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

For further information regarding the San Antonio project and the La Huerta property, please see the Company's technical reports titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the San Antonio Project, State of Sonora, Mexico" dated November 1, 2025 with an effective date of November 1, 2025 and "Technical Report on the La Huerta Copper Property Jalisco State, Mexico" dated March 28, 2025 with an effective date of January 24, 2025, copies of which can be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Egilo, President and CEO

Via email: IR@axocopper.com

Forward Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the timing of the Name Change, and the CUSIP and ISIN updates. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: failure to complete the Name Change within the announced timeline or at all and an inability to obtain regulatory approval of the Name Change. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Axo Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/axo-copper-announces-name-change-to-axo-metals-1162270